A round of soaking rain begins starting Friday

Our data sources (forecast models) are finally starting to come into some sort of agreement about the timing of the rain. Data sources are in agreement about Friday's rain, especially. We'll see showers pushing in from the south, overtaking the area by lunchtime. It will be steady with only the occasional break. This is in advance of a warm front pushing northward. That front passes by Friday night, leaving us with a warmer day Saturday. The rain continues through at least most of the day Saturday before a cold front passes during the afternoon and evening. A lingering shower is possible Sunday morning, but most of the moisture will have pushed out of north Alabama.

While the timing is bad for Friday Night Football and the college games Saturday, this round of rain should bring a beneficial 2 to 4 inches for all locations. That alone doesn't quench the drought, but it still help put a pretty decent dent in the rainfall deficit. You can also expect a few rumbles of thunder and some gusty wind with any stronger storms. However, if there's any main hazard with the weekend rain, it's going to be the threat for standing water and minor flooding where the water can't run off fast enough. We'll be monitoring these concerns over the next 24 to 48 hours.