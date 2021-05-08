A dry beginning to the holiday weekend, thunderstorms move through Sunday tomorrow evening

Cloudy but dry to start off our holiday weekend. Highs in the lower 70's and only dropping into the 60's overnight.

Mother's Day starts off the same, with clouds and an even warmer start to the day, By the end of the day however, big changes come. A system moves through tomorrow evening that could bring the chance widespread rain and the chance severe weather, especially in areas further west. This threat will last throughout the night with marginal severe wind gusts and small hail will be the biggest concern.

A cold front moves in behind the system with cooler temperatures to start the week. A chance for rain also continues into Monday but drops off throughout the day. Can't rule out the chance for a stay shower Tuesday, but Wednesday will be the day to watch as a warm front could bring more thunderstorms to the area.