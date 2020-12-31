Ashley Carter

Ashley is the Weekend Weather Anchor on WAAY

One program's manager is encouraging renters to apply sooner, not later, for assistance.

Dozens of people showed up to the clinic Monday wanting the shot, only to be turned away. They told WAAY-31 they will be back Wednesday.

After a streak of beautiful fall days with low humidity, Gulf moisture brings the humidity back to North Alabama.

A touch warmer, but Sunday looks like it'll be another gorgeous day.

After a chilly start, sunshine will warm us up nicely by the afternoon.

Coronavirus hospitalization numbers are decreasing, but health experts say not for a good reason. In facts it’s because the number of deaths are rising!

On Tuesday, the Morgan County District Attorney announced plans to pursue a death sentence against accused killer Ricardo Bass during a preliminary hearing for Bass.

One community is Ardmore is still dealing with flooding issues after heavy rain from over the weekend.

Widespread heavy rain and showers to last throughout Sunday night and for the Monday morning commute.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Alabama until Sunday at 7 p.m.