Ashley Carter

Ashley is the Weekend Weather Anchor on WAAY

Title: Weekend Weather Anchor

Ashley

Recent Posts by Ashley Carter

Local programs ready to assist renters as eviction moratorium nears end

One program's manager is encouraging renters to apply sooner, not later, for assistance.

Huntsville Hospital offering Covid-19 vaccine boosters to newly eligible groups Wednesday

Dozens of people showed up to the clinic Monday wanting the shot, only to be turned away. They told WAAY-31 they will be back Wednesday.

Humidity returns to start the work week

After a streak of beautiful fall days with low humidity, Gulf moisture brings the humidity back to North Alabama.

Weekend to end on a weather high note

A touch warmer, but Sunday looks like it'll be another gorgeous day.

Sunshine, perfect temperatures for first weekend of Fall

After a chilly start, sunshine will warm us up nicely by the afternoon.

Number of Covid deaths, pediatric cases continue to increase

Coronavirus hospitalization numbers are decreasing, but health experts say not for a good reason. In facts it’s because the number of deaths are rising!

Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass to face death penalty in Morgan County

On Tuesday, the Morgan County District Attorney announced plans to pursue a death sentence against accused killer Ricardo Bass during a preliminary hearing for Bass.

Ardmore begins repairs, cleanup after flood damage from weekend rain

One community is Ardmore is still dealing with flooding issues after heavy rain from over the weekend.

Flash flood risk continues into work week with more heavy rain on the way

Widespread heavy rain and showers to last throughout Sunday night and for the Monday morning commute.

Another round of rain expected Sunday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Alabama until Sunday at 7 p.m.

