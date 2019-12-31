For as long as he can remember, Carson has been interested in weather. Being born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, he has experienced all the wild weather that the south has to offer! One of the most memorable weather events for Carson was an ice storm that crippled Kentucky in January 2009. His family had no power (and no heat in their home) for five days after the storm. Carson remembers hearing stories of some families in rural parts of the state that had no power for nearly a month. In addition to weather, Carson has always been interested in current events. Even in elementary school, he watched the news almost every night. So it is no surprise that he has always been interested in broadcast meteorology. But Carson never really considered it as a career path until his freshman year of high school. On March 2, 2012, a violent tornado ripped through Henryville, Indiana, a small town about 20 miles north of Louisville. He will never forget watching the news that day covering the tornado aftermath and the devastation it left behind. It was that day that Carson decided to be a meteorologist. Carson’s passion for weather led him to Western Kentucky University (WKU), where he graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology in May 2019. While at WKU, Carson had the opportunity to learn about all aspects of the weather industry through an internship with WBKO in Bowling Green, two internships with the National Weather Service in Louisville and Nashville, and serving as Lead Forecaster for WKU’s White Squirrel Weather, a student-led forecasting service that provides weather information to WKU officials for campus events and in times of severe weather. Carson’s first job in the business has led him to the Tennessee Valley and he is honored to share his passion for weather every weekend. Carson loves getting to know people, so feel free to reach out! He is thrilled to be here in the Tennessee Valley and explore everything that the area has to offer!

Recent Posts by Carson Meredith

Temperatures will peak in the mid 80s Wednesday. Rain chances return Friday and Saturday.

Highs will be in the 80s for much of the work week, with plenty of sunshine through Thursday.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer tomorrow in the mid 70s. Get outside and enjoy it!

Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures all weekend long!

Parts of North Alabama could see their first frost of the season Saturday morning.

Get ready for one or two showers, gusty winds, and much cooler temperatures to close out the work week.

A cold front brings a few showers, and a big cool down, just in time for the weekend.

Highs will be right around normal in the mid 70s. It will be just a bit breezy today too.

Two cold fronts will bring wide ranging temperatures to North Alabama over the next seven days.

One or two strong storms remain possible this evening, including the potential for brief spin up tornadoes.