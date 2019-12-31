Clear
Kate McKenna

Kate McKenna is the Chief Meteorologist at WAAY 31.

Kate McKenna has been fascinated with the atmosphere since she was a child. At age nine, she was trapped in a storm that produced baseball-sized hail in her home state of Kentucky. Afterward, Kate wasn't exactly keen on thunderstorms. That began to change as she got older. Eventually, what started as a fear spawned an intense curiosity in all things related to the sky.

Her studies took her south to Mobile, where she earned a B.S. in Meteorology from the University of South Alabama. Before graduation, Kate had the opportunity to storm chase for two weeks in the Plains with a class from Western Kentucky University.

Before moving to Huntsville, Kate served as Chief Meteorologist in Medford, Oregon at KDRV where she was voted "Favorite Weatherperson" in a local publication. While in Oregon, she covered everything from 100,000 acre wildfires and severe weather to historic snow events and deadly wind storms. Earlier, her career began in Victoria, Texas as the morning meteorologist at KAVU.

After being out west for a few years, Kate was thrilled to come back down south, closer to her family on the Gulf Coast!

Recent Posts by Kate McKenna

Cold enough for a Frost Advisory Saturday morning

Some of the coldest air of the season is on the way tonight! A clear sky, calm wind, and lows in the upper 30s will all set the stage for a potentially frosty start Saturday.

Sunny, but cooler and breezy to end the week

The cold front we've been talking about all week is sweeping across North Alabama tonight, leaving breezy, cool conditions in its wake Friday.

One more warm afternoon this week

It's stays sunny and above average Thursday...the same can't be said for Friday.

Warmer Wednesday afternoon following a chilly morning

Temperatures are warming nicely the next couple of afternoons. Another big shift in the weather pattern arrives just in time for the weekend.

Getting back to a more seasonable pattern this week

There may be a cold front on its way through North Alabama, but overall, the next several days will be much quieter across the region.

Delta bears down on North Alabama this weekend

Hurricane Delta has battered the coastline of southwest Louisiana all Friday afternoon. As the storm moves farther inland tonight, it will continue to influence a large swath of the Mississippi River Valley, in addition to North Alabama.

Delta's remnants bring heavy rain, gusty wind, and a tornado threat to North Alabama

Clouds have already started streaming in ahead of Hurricane Delta. By Friday morning, we'll be completely overcast. Aside from a stray shower during the first half of the day, most scattered showers will hold off until the afternoon and evening.

After losing 4 family members in storm, new radars give Phil Campbell tornado survivor hope

Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna spent a few days out in the community talking with folks who have noticed a lack of high-quality radar data.

Blue skies and quiet weather are on the way out for now

Thursday marks our transition day between blue skies and a very active weekend across North Alabama.

Tracking Delta's impacts for North Alabama

All is still quiet across North Alabama as Hurricane Delta churns toward the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday night. Once Delta crosses land and is back out over the open waters of the Gulf, we'll gradually start feeling the presence of the hurricane here.

