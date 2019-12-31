After being out west for a few years, Kate was thrilled to come back down south, closer to her family on the Gulf Coast!

Before moving to Huntsville, Kate served as Chief Meteorologist in Medford, Oregon at KDRV where she was voted "Favorite Weatherperson" in a local publication. While in Oregon, she covered everything from 100,000 acre wildfires and severe weather to historic snow events and deadly wind storms. Earlier, her career began in Victoria, Texas as the morning meteorologist at KAVU.

Her studies took her south to Mobile, where she earned a B.S. in Meteorology from the University of South Alabama. Before graduation, Kate had the opportunity to storm chase for two weeks in the Plains with a class from Western Kentucky University.

Kate McKenna has been fascinated with the atmosphere since she was a child. At age nine, she was trapped in a storm that produced baseball-sized hail in her home state of Kentucky. Afterward, Kate wasn't exactly keen on thunderstorms. That began to change as she got older. Eventually, what started as a fear spawned an intense curiosity in all things related to the sky.

