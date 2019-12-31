Rob and his wife are enjoying living in Huntsville and exploring the Tennessee Valley.

After college, Rob went west to KRCR in far northern California. Unlike the stereotype, California does occasionally see active and severe weather. One of his most important responsibilities in his time in California was tracking fire-weather conditions throughout fire season. Rob was on-air for several days straight covering both the Carr Fire and Camp Fire in 2018. Over 7 fire seasons he covered dozens of devastating wildfires but the 2018 fire season will stay with him the rest of his life.

Growing up North Carolina, Rob was impacted by severe thunderstorms, snowstorms and the occasional land-falling hurricane. One of his earliest memories is chainsaws clearing trees brought down by Hurricane Hugo in 1989 in Charlotte, NC. Rob was fascinated by these experiences as a kid and this interest in weather lead him to a B.S. in meteorology from North Carolina State University.

Recent Posts by Rob Elvington

