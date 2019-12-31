Clear
Growing up North Carolina, Rob was impacted by severe thunderstorms, snowstorms and the occasional land-falling hurricane. One of his earliest memories is chainsaws clearing trees brought down by Hurricane Hugo in 1989 in Charlotte, NC. Rob was fascinated by these experiences as a kid and this interest in weather lead him to a B.S. in meteorology from North Carolina State University.

After college, Rob went west to KRCR in far northern California. Unlike the stereotype, California does occasionally see active and severe weather. One of his most important responsibilities in his time in California was tracking fire-weather conditions throughout fire season. Rob was on-air for several days straight covering both the Carr Fire and Camp Fire in 2018. Over 7 fire seasons he covered dozens of devastating wildfires but the 2018 fire season will stay with him the rest of his life.

Rob and his wife are enjoying living in Huntsville and exploring the Tennessee Valley.

Recent Posts by Rob Elvington

Unseasonably warm fall weather continues Tuesday

Afternoon highs in the 80s continue the next few days under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return to North Alabama by Friday.

Warming trend continues Monday

North Alabama warms to near 80° Monday afternoon with periods of mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return by Friday.

A few showers Monday, pleasant weather returns Tuesday

A fast moving cold front brings a few showers to North Alabama this afternoon and evening. Pleasant fall weather returns Tuesday.

Showery Friday, Delta's remnants bring severe threat Saturday

Showers out ahead of Hurricane Delta will be possible all day Friday. Heavier rain, gusty winds & the potential for severe storms Saturday.

Dry and warm Thursday, wet and windy weekend thanks to Hurricane Delta

Take advantage of the warm and occasionally sunny Thursday. First showers may arrive before sunrise Friday morning. Heavier rain and possible stronger storms by Saturday.

Sunny and warm Wednesday, Delta's remnants by this weekend

The streak of sunny and pleasant afternoons continues Wednesday and Thursday. However, rain chances quickly increase Friday and into this weekend as Delta's remnants approach North Alabama.

Sunny and warmer Tuesday, heavy rain from Delta later this week

Sunny afternoons continue for North Alabama the next few days with highs near 80. Rain associated with Hurricane Delta arrives by Friday.

Sunny skies to start the workweek, rain from Delta by Friday

Sunny skies and 70s Monday. Remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Delta could arrive in North Alabama by Friday.

A nice fall weekend, a few stray showers possible Sunday

A quick warm up for North Alabama Friday after the chilly start. Today's highs top out near 70° and we stay sunny heading into the weekend.

Sunny start to October

A dry cold front knocks temperatures down a few degrees Thursday but North Alabama still warms to the low 70s under sunny skies this afternoon.

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153016

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22400372
Mobile14282314
Tuscaloosa9983132
Montgomery9691196
Madison899992
Shelby703560
Lee643966
Baldwin637567
Marshall426748
Calhoun410259
Etowah402049
Morgan394532
Houston363132
DeKalb316727
Elmore309552
St. Clair279742
Limestone269227
Walker268092
Talladega255034
Cullman225823
Lauderdale206340
Autauga199928
Franklin199131
Jackson199114
Colbert190627
Russell19023
Dallas185227
Blount183823
Chilton180531
Escambia170928
Covington164729
Coffee16409
Dale162551
Pike130212
Chambers127343
Tallapoosa127286
Clarke126716
Marion104229
Butler99840
Barbour9819
Marengo96721
Winston89913
Geneva8337
Pickens80317
Randolph79514
Lawrence79230
Bibb78913
Hale74529
Cherokee71514
Clay70712
Lowndes69927
Bullock63517
Henry6316
Monroe6279
Washington62112
Crenshaw59030
Perry5796
Wilcox55712
Conecuh55413
Fayette54712
Macon52919
Cleburne5247
Sumter46421
Lamar4575
Choctaw38612
Greene33316
Coosa1963
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 232061

Reported Deaths: 2922
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34370552
Davidson29801325
Knox1183387
Hamilton11097102
Rutherford11031106
Williamson661848
Sumner5636107
Wilson440253
Putnam411053
Montgomery385751
Out of TN379435
Unassigned37653
Madison361378
Bradley340821
Sullivan318844
Sevier314920
Blount310231
Washington308043
Maury307435
Robertson248539
Hamblen232743
Tipton219222
Gibson205437
Dyer202326
Hardeman178732
Coffee176020
Trousdale17407
Obion163617
Bedford159020
Dickson156218
Wayne15607
Greene155650
Anderson155513
Loudon154010
Fayette152022
McMinn150832
Cumberland148924
Lawrence146217
Jefferson145818
Weakley143425
Carter141532
Henderson135425
Monroe134823
Warren13399
Hardin131319
Lauderdale130818
Macon125724
Franklin121115
Haywood119025
Roane11857
Overton111211
Johnson11046
Hawkins109923
Carroll109324
McNairy108825
White107614
Marshall10528
Rhea104816
Cheatham96911
Lake9683
Smith93313
Bledsoe9244
Cocke92212
Giles89234
Campbell8647
Fentress8497
Lincoln8012
Crockett76620
Henry74110
Hickman73913
Chester71214
Marion6999
DeKalb67216
Decatur62511
Grainger5314
Grundy5168
Claiborne4956
Union4932
Polk46913
Jackson4165
Humphreys4094
Morgan4086
Houston38914
Benton3879
Cannon3862
Unicoi3641
Clay36312
Lewis3502
Sequatchie3294
Scott3244
Stewart3087
Meigs2944
Moore2452
Pickett2445
Perry2041
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

