Clear

Carson's Thursday Morning Forecast 12/9

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 7:22 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2021 7:22 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events