Kate's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Weather 12/08/21

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 4:32 PM
Updated: Dec 8, 2021 4:32 PM
Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

