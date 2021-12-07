News
Clear
Kate's Tuesday Night Forecast
Weather 12/07/21
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 10:36 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2021 10:36 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
44°
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
42°
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Decatur
Cloudy
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Cloudy
44°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Most Popular Stories
Lauderdale County grand jury indicts swimming pool installer for fraud
Mother of student targeted in suspected murder plot at Ardmore High School speaks out
‘We felt it in our hearts’: Meet the couple who helped send the CCHS band on the trip of a lifetime
Colbert County student charged after threatening note found in school bathroom
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
‘Home that I can call mine’: New Habitat for Humanity of Madison County homeowner full of gratitude
WATCH: Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii featuring Colbert County High School
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing hiking pay for new, existing employees
Colbert County High grad, World War II veteran shares memories of service, school
Former NFL player dies in police custody in Pickens County
