News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Remembering Pearl Harbor
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Peace on Earth
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Remembering Pearl Harbor
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Peace on Earth
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 5:13 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2021 5:13 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
44°
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
47°
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
42°
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
45°
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
45°
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Huntsville Hospital infectious disease specialist believes omicron variant is already in Alabama
Prosecutor reveals text messages sent by Michigan suspect's mom
Tornado Warning issued for Marshall, Cullman counties
Severe weather threat begins late tonight
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing hiking pay for new, existing employees
Sheriff's Office: Reported road rage incident leads to shooting in Cullman County
5 arrested in Colbert County after drugs, firearms, and cash were found during search
Christmas tree farm sets good deals ahead of holiday, even with nationwide shortage
Exclusive video shows arrest of Crumbley parents
Community Events