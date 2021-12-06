Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lawrence Co. Board of Education to vote on future of R.A. Hubbard High School

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 9:26 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2021 9:26 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events