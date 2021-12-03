Clear

Carson's Friday Morning Forecast 12/3

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 7:02 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2021 7:02 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
