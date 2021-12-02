Clear

Limestone County Sheriff's Office looking for escaped work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 12:32 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2021 12:32 PM
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events