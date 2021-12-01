News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Peace on Earth
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Peace on Earth
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Colbert County High School Band performing at Pearl Harbor memorial in Hawaii
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2021 5:58 PM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
55°
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
59°
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
55°
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
53°
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
49°
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Dallas County man gets 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex abuse in Huntsville
UPDATE: Huntsville Police release images of bank robbery suspect
Family speaks out about alleged neglect from Lauderdale County coroner
Huntsville police identify 2 people killed in Saturday morning wrong-way crash on I-565
Rocket City contractor takes aim at hypersonic missile threat with interceptors
Woman charged with trafficking fentanyl in Limestone County
‘I was dying! I was suffocating!’: DeKalb County woman's book shares her Covid-19 survival story
Chris Cuomo suspended indefinitely from CNN for helping brother in sex scandal
Kenny Chesney coming to Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater
1st case of omicron variant identified in US
Community Events