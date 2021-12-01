News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Peace on Earth
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Peace on Earth
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
County coroner facing impeachment
County coroner facing impeachment
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 8:12 AM
Updated: Dec 1, 2021 8:12 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
48°
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
48°
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
52°
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
53°
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
44°
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Jackson Co. mom who killed alleged rapist back on house arrest after Halloween probation violation
Huntsville police identify 2 people killed in Saturday morning wrong-way crash on I-565
Woman arrested in drug smuggling scheme at Lauderdale County jail
Chris Cuomo suspended indefinitely from CNN for helping brother in sex scandal
Rocket City contractor takes aim at hypersonic missile threat with interceptors
Auburn fires offensive coordinator Bobo after losing skid
Trinity man killed in Lawrence County 3-vehicle crash
Kenny Chesney coming to Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan high school
‘I was dying! I was suffocating!’: DeKalb County woman's book shares her Covid-19 survival story
Community Events