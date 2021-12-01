Clear

Collective bargaining vote

Collective bargaining vote

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 8:04 AM
Updated: Dec 1, 2021 8:04 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events