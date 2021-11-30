Clear

Better Business Bureau of North Alabama leader's tips on not getting scammed

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Nov 30, 2021 6:58 PM
Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 47°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events