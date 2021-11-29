Clear

Rob Elvington's Monday, November 29 Midday North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 11:58 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 11:58 AM
Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events