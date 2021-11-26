Clear

Black Friday Interview

Black Friday Interview

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 7:28 AM
Updated: Nov 26, 2021 7:28 AM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events