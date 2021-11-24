News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Carson's Wednesday Morning Forecast 11/24
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 7:22 AM
Updated: Nov 24, 2021 7:22 AM
Huntsville
Clear
34°
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
40°
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
40°
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
39°
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
32°
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Morgan County woman dies after 911 dispatchers can't find her exact location
24 stores caught selling alcohol to minors in Huntsville
New details in Saturday’s fatal wreck in Limestone County
Attorney: Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot
North Alabama teachers leaving education field at alarming rate
Child dies after being injured in Christmas parade crash in Wisconsin, bringing death toll to 6
These North Alabama restaurants, grocery stores are open Thanksgiving Day 2021
Traffic Alert: 2 lanes on I-565 westbound closed at Alabama 20 due to crash
Traffic Alert: Eastbound traffic on U.S. 72 being diverted due to crash
UPDATE: Huntsville Police find elderly woman who wandered from home Tuesday morning
Community Events