Rob Elvington's Monday, November 22 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 11:58 AM
Updated: Nov 22, 2021 11:58 AM
Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
