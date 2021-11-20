Clear

Saturday Night Forecast 10PM 11.20

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 10:28 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2021 10:28 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
