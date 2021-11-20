Clear

Turkey Giveaway

The Kira Lewis Junior "We Aim Higher" Foundation holds a turkey giveaway

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 9:14 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2021 9:14 AM
Huntsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events