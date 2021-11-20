News
Clear
Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast 11.20
Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast 11.20
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 8:36 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2021 8:36 AM
Huntsville
Clear
53°
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
51°
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
53°
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Clear
52°
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
49°
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Most Popular Stories
North Alabama teachers leaving education field at alarming rate
1 injured in wreck involving motorcycle, truck
Huntsville decorated Iraq War veteran pleads guilty in scheme to send 1,400 pounds of pot via mail
Jury: Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges
1 person dead in two-vehicle I-565 crash
Man linked to Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card fraud charged by feds
1 injured after officer-involved shooting in Gurley
Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on paid leave during shooting investigation
These North Alabama restaurants, grocery stores are open Thanksgiving Day 2021
Thieves impersonating Huntsville priest scam parishioners out of $14,000
