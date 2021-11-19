Clear
Kate's Friday Evening Forecast

Weather 11/19/21

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 5:12 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2021 5:12 PM
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

