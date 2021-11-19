Clear

Rob Elvington's Friday, November 19 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2021 11:50 AM
Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events