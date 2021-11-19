Clear

1 injured in officer involved shooting

1 injured in officer involved shooting

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:16 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2021 9:16 AM
Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events