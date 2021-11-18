Clear

New City Hall Closer Than Ever

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 10:46 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2021 10:46 PM
Huntsville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events