Rob Elvington's Thursday, November 18 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2021 12:20 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
