Carson's Wednesday Morning Forecast 11/17

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 7:18 AM
Updated: Nov 17, 2021 7:18 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 44°
