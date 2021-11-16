News
Clear
Kate's Tuesday Night Forecast
Weather 11/16/21
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 10:34 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 10:34 PM
Huntsville
Clear
56°
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
61°
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
57°
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
55°
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
47°
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Most Popular Stories
North Alabama teachers leaving education field at alarming rate
Madison County Jail confirms inmates in quarantine after suspected hepatitis outbreak
Limestone County Coroner IDs woman killed in forklift incident in Athens
2 charged with assault in Florence attack
The Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland are back at Toyota Field!
Whataburger announces grand opening date, time for new Huntsville restaurant
‘It got louder and louder and louder and then bam’: Huntsville survivor on deadly 1989 tornado
Helen Keller Hospital: Employees must get 1st vaccine dose or file exemption by Dec. 5
Huntsville couple helps children transition from foster care to bright futures
Fort Payne fire marshal investigating warehouse fire
