Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kate's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather 11/16/21

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 4:33 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 4:33 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events