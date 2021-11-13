Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

74-Year-Old Man Killed in House Fire

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 11:16 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2021 11:16 PM
Huntsville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events