Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Nov. 12

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 2:54 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2021 2:54 PM
Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events