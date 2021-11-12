News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch
View Alerts
Big Game Friday Night 11-12-21 Part Two
Posted: Nov 12, 2021 10:54 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2021 10:54 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
50°
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
48°
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Cloudy
41°
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Lawrence County coroner seeking public’s help ID’ing victim who was hit and killed
Judge dissolves Britney Spears' conservatorship
Huntsville man charged with capital murder in 2020 homicide
Fort Payne man killed in U.S. 11 crash
Huntsville church to host free grocery giveaway Sunday
1 hurt, 1 in custody in Huntsville apartment complex shooting
Longtime Lauderdale County High School basketball coach Larry Sinyard dies
Morgan County man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Bridgeport drivers frustrated as highway repaving project drags on
More than 300 teachers left Huntsville City Schools in 1 year
Community Events