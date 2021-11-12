Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kate's Friday Night Forecast

Weather 11/12/21

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 10:24 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2021 10:24 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events