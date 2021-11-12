Clear
Kate's Friday Evening Forecast

Weather 11/12/21

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 5:11 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2021 5:11 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
