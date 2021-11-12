Clear
Carson's Friday Morning Forecast 11/12

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 7:14 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2021 7:14 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
