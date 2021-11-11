Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Athens State University hosts Veterans Day program

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2021 5:50 PM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events