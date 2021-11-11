Clear

Rob Elvington's Thursday, November 11 Veterans Day North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 12:44 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2021 12:44 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Temperatures

 

