Carson's Wednesday Morning Forecast 11/10

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 7:24 AM
Updated: Nov 10, 2021 7:24 AM
Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
