News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Highway 31 Resurfacing Project
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 7:40 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2021 7:40 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
56°
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
54°
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
51°
Hi: 73° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
54°
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
50°
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Cracks vex new Huntsville homeowner. Expert says it’s shrinkage, not shoddy work
Huntsville police officer involved in wreck on way to shooting investigation
Man hit, killed by car in Lawrence County
4 children found living in Florence apartment with bugs, feces, bodily fluids 'all over'
Judge denies gag order, OKs cameras outside courtroom in trial of Sgt. Nick Risner's accused killer
Authorities: Juveniles linked to Morgan County church vandalism caught in I-65 vehicle chase
Police: Arab High School student bites, kicks officer during meeting
UPDATE: 1 dead in Huntsville shooting on McVay Street
Body of missing University of Alabama student found in river
Florence woman arrested after children found in apartment with bugs, garbage, bodily fluids
Community Events