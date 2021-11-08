Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rob Elvington's Monday, November 8 Midday North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 12:24 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2021 12:24 PM
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events