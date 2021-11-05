Clear

Kate's Friday Night Forecast

Weather 11/05/21

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 10:28 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2021 10:28 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
