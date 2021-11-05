Clear

Carson's Friday Morning Forecast 11/5

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 6:44 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2021 6:44 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
