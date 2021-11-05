Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning - Frost Advisory View Alerts

Full 11/4 sportscast

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 12:46 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2021 12:46 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events