Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning - Frost Advisory View Alerts

Rob Elvington's Thursday, November 4 Midday North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Nov 4, 2021 12:28 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2021 12:28 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events