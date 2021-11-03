Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning - Frost Advisory View Alerts

Leaders take tour of Huntsville dental clinic helping underserved

Posted: Nov 3, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Nov 3, 2021 5:51 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events