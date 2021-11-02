Clear

Kate's Tuesday Night Forecast

Weather 11/02/21

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 10:36 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2021 10:36 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events