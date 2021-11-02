Clear

Rob Elvington's Tuesday, November 2 Midday North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 12:16 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2021 12:16 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events